Hot, dry weather to prevail

LAHORE :Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts while hot weather was likely to continue in central and southern areas of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Babusar, Astore, Skardu, Bunji, Bagrote, Gilgit, Gupis, Mir Khani

and Drosh. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 20°C.