Hot, dry weather to prevail

LAHORE :Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts while hot weather was likely to continue in central and southern areas of the country.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Babusar, Astore, Skardu, Bunji, Bagrote, Gilgit, Gupis, Mir Khani
and Drosh. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 20°C.
LAHORE :The 17th convocation of Lahore College for Women University will be held on Monday .According to a press...
LAHORE : Friends of Economics & Business Reforms Sunday asked the Federal Board of Revenue do not consider NTN...
LAHORE : Speakers at a two-day conference have called for a multi-pronged approach at all levels to ensure an enabling...
LAHORE : Punjab University and European Council for Nuclear Research will work jointly on various research projects...
LAHORE : Welfare Eye Branch of Lahore police has distributed Rs28.5 million among 846 police personnel and their...
LAHORE : Punjab police registered 5,450 cases and arrested 5,656 kite-sellers and flyers across the province this...
Comments