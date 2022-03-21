Rs28.5m distributed among 846 police personnel this year

LAHORE : Welfare Eye Branch of Lahore police has distributed Rs28.5 million among 846 police personnel and their family members during this year as financial grants to meet their educational, marriage, funeral and other necessary expenditures.

Lahore Police distributed an amount of more than Rs16.7 million as maintenance allowance among police 659 families. Moreover, more than Rs1.3 million were distributed as educational grant whereas Rs4.2 million were given to police personnel for marriages of their daughters. An amount of Rs4.8 million was distributed among policemen and their families as Group Insurance whereas more than Rs0.5 million was distributed among police personnel as medical grant and Rs1.46 million given to retired police employees as last month pay.