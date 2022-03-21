5,656 kite-sellers, flyers arrested this year

LAHORE : Punjab police registered 5,450 cases and arrested 5,656 kite-sellers and flyers across the province this year.

Police also recovered 525,570 kites and 13,359 strings from the accused across the province. Around 1,269 cases were registered, while 1,303 persons were arrested in Lahore. In Rawalpindi region, 1,057 cases were registered while 1,200 people were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 1,271 cases were registered and 1,175 persons were arrested. In Gujranwala, 654 cases were registered, while 702 persons were arrested. In Sheikhupura, 373 cases were registered while 404 persons were arrested. In Multan region, 287 cases were registered and 287 persons were arrested. In Sahiwal region, 232 cases were registered while 246 persons were arrested.