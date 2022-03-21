Supply of some fruits stopped ahead of Ramazan

LAHORE: Artificial inflation due to overcharging and controlled supplies of edibles ahead of Ramazan worry consumers, but the Punjab government is only focusing on giving a small subsidy on selected items in Ramazan bazaars.

Consumers are at the mercy of sellers who charge them as per their own will. The prices of some fruits like banana are touching Rs200 per dozen while the supply of good quality fruits are held before the start of Ramazan to increase their prices.

Ghee/cooking oil consumption increases in Ramazan. But the government has not controlled its prices which is being sold at Rs495 per kg/litre. The price of chicken, live bird, has reduced by Rs17 per kg, was fixed at Rs254 per kg and sold at Rs270 to 300 per kg and chicken, meat, by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs368 per kg, and sold Rs390 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade has reduced by Rs2 per kg, was fixed at Rs20 to 23 per kg, B-Grade at Rs16 to 18 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30-35 per kg, potato white by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs12 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20-25 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs34-37 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs26-28 per kg, sold at Rs35-40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs20-22 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs77-80 kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs69-72 per kg, and C-grade at Rs62-65 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs250-260 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs305-315 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 kg sold at Rs200 per kg, and Ginger Thai gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs175-180 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Spinach farm was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs35-40 and spinach local at Rs35-37 per, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of pea was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs70-90 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-57 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs20-21 per kg, sold at Rs30-40 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs20 to 30 per bundle. Green beans were sold at Rs240 to 280 per kg. Kachnar was fixed at 160-165 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Green Pea was fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs80 to 235 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160 to 230 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was further increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs115 to 120 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, and B-category by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs75-78 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and C-category by Rs2 per dozen, fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 250 per kg.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs260 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari unchanged at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs435-445 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 800 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs310-320 kg, sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg.

Guava was unchanged at Rs85-88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Sweet potato was unchanged at Rs80-83 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Musami A grade was increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs135-140 per dozen, sold at Rs250 per dozen, B-grade increased by Rs15 per dozen at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen.