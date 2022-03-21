Man shot dead

LAHORE : A 55-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified persons outside State Bank of Pakistan Mall Road on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Attique, father of four children. The victim was selling copies of new currency notes when some unidentified persons shot him to death. Police and forensic teams preserved the crime scene and shifted the body to the morgue.

Eight injured: Around eight persons were injured in a collision between a van and a bus on Raiwind Road on Sunday.

Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to Rural Health Centre Manga Mandi.

suicide: A 30-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Halloki area on Sunday, following a domestic issue.

The victim was identified as Usman. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Boy drowns: A 14-year-old boy, who drowned near Dharampura canal a day ago, could not be recovered on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Wasiq Tanveer. The boy had left his house for tuition centre, but did not turn up.

hit to death: A woman was hit to death by a speeding car near Karool Ghatti stop on Sunday.

The woman, yet to be identified, was crossing road when a rashly-driven car hit her, resulting into her instant death. The car driver drove away from the scene. Body was removed to the morgue.

found dead: A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Gulshan Ravi on Sunday.

The victim identified as Nargis Parveen lived alone in the house. Police said that the body was decomposed and the woman probably died six days ago. Her neighbours said they did not notice any suspicious activity until a stench started emanating from the house on Sunday, following which they informed police. The body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,114 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 21 people died, whereas 1,165 were injured.

Out of this, 661 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 504 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.