More than 503-acre state land retrieved

LAHORE : The Board of Revenue has retrieved 503 acres, 7 kanal and 10 marla of state land worth Rs5.209 billion in its latest drive in the last 48 hours in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Sheikhupura with the assistance of deputy commissioners concerned.

A statement issued here by Board of Revenue said that Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar carried out the operation against land mafia and retrieved 325 acres 7 kanals of state land worth Rs325.41 million in Gujranwala and 4 kanals 7 marlas state land worth Rs28.05 million was regained in Faisalabad, the statement said.

Similarly, 50 acres of state land worth Rs11 million in Jhang, while in Layyah 27 acres 4 kanals of government land worth Rs20.63 million and 15 acres 3 kanals 18 marlas worth Rs68 million state land was recovered in Rawalpindi. In Sahiwal, 7 acres 5 kanals government land worth Rs13 million had been retrieved.

Similarly, 4 kanals government land worth Rs10 million in Sargodha, while 3 acres state land worth Rs15 million in Sheikhupura had been retrieved. Senior Member

Board of Revenue said that the remaining state land across the province would be reclaimed as soon as possible.