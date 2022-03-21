US delivers air defence system to Slovakia

Bratislava: The US-made Patriot air defence system is on its way to Slovakia, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Sunday, paving the way for Bratislava to possibly deliver similar hardware to Ukraine.

Nato member Slovakia said this week it was willing to provide its Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft system to Ukraine but only on the condition that it received a substitute to avoid an Alliance security gap. US President Joe Biden promised to help Ukraine get air defence systems with a longer range than the shoulder-borne Stinger missiles already on the ground, but to do so without entering into direct conflict with Russia.

The old S-300 system would be an ideal weapon since the Ukrainian army is already familiar with the hardware.