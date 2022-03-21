Dhaka launches food subsidies

Bratislava: The US-made Patriot air defence system is on its way to Slovakia, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on...
Washington: China’s ambassador to the US said on Sunday his country was not sending weapons to Russia for use in...
Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday that Russia had bombed a school sheltering 400 people in the besieged port of...
Ag AgenciesIstanbul: Turkey on Sunday said Russia and Ukraine made progress on their negotiations to halt the invasion...
Los Angeles: Hollywood’s producers named "CODA," a heartwarming indie drama about a deaf family, the year’s best...
Nefta, Tunisia: A remote oasis in Tunisia’s desert was exhausted by decades of wasteful water use for agriculture --...
Comments