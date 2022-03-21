 
close
Monday March 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

UN hopes for progress at Syrian constitution talks

By AFP
March 21, 2022

Geneva: Talks on a new constitution for Syria resume this week in Geneva, with the United Nations mediator hopeful of making headway.

Back in October, the sixth round of discussions between 15 representatives each from President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the opposition, and civil society, ended with no agreement on how to move things forward.

Comments