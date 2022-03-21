 
Monday March 21, 2022
World

Khamenei hopes for economic upturn in ‘New Year’ speech

By AFP
March 21, 2022

Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed on Sunday hopes for the improvement of his country’s economy during a speech to mark Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Iran’s economy has suffered under stringent sanctions that were reimposed by the US in 2018 after it unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

