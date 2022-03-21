Zelensky says time for Israel to scrap neutrality and back Ukraine

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged Israel to abandon its effort to maintain neutrality following Russia’s invasion, saying the time had come for the Jewish state to firmly back his country. Zelensky, who is Jewish, made the appeal during an address to Israeli lawmakers, the latest in a series of speeches by videoconference to foreign legislatures.
