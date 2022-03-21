Drone attack causes ‘temporary reduction’ in Saudi oil output

Riyadh: Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia announced a "temporary reduction" in oil output at a facility run by energy giant Aramco on Sunday, after Yemen’s Huthi rebels launched multiple cross-border attacks.

A drone assault on the YASREF refinery, in the Yanbu Industrial City on the Red Sea, has "led to a temporary reduction in the refinery’s production, which will be compensated for from the inventory", the energy ministry said in a statement. There were no casualties, it added.