Rabada’s five-for helps SA level series against BD

JOHANNESBURG: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada exploited a tricky pitch to set up a convincing seven-wicket win for South Africa in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Rabada acknowledged that uneven bounce had contributed to his haul of five for 39.

His first three wickets were taken with balls which lifted steeply off the surface as Bangladesh crashed to 34 for five.

Afif Hossain led a Bangladesh fightback, making 72 in a total of 194 for nine.

Opening batsman Quinton de Kock, who missed South African’s defeat in the first match in Centurion on Friday because of illness, hit 62 off 41 balls and South Africa cruised to a series-levelling victory with 12.4 overs to spare.

Speaking at the after-match presentation, man-of-the-match Rabada said cracks on the playing surface had helped South Africa’s assault with the new ball.

“Recently the Wanderers has been a bit uneven when you hit the pitch with the new ball,” said Rabada.

“When the ball gets older and softer the cracks don’t play as much of a role. We got the ball in challenging areas, trying to make the batters play as much as possible.”

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who was the first man out when a ball from Lungi Ngidi lifted wickedly to loop off the shoulder of his bat to backward point, said the conditions had taken his team by surprise after he won the toss and decided to bat.

“This is not what we expected,” he said. “Pace and bounce we can take but uneven bounce is very hard to describe. But I thought we could have applied ourselves a little better.”

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh Innings

Tamim (c) c Maharaj b Ngidi 1

Litton c †de Kock b Rabada 15

Shakib c Verreynne b Rabada 0

Mushfiqur † lbw b Parnell 11

Yasir Ali c Maharaj b Rabada 2

Mahmudullah c Malan b Shamsi 25

Afif Hossain c Bavuma b Rabada 72

Mehidy Hasan c Malan b Rabada 38

Taskin Ahmed not out 9

Shoriful c sub (Markram) b Dussen 2

Mustafizur Rahman not out 2

Extras: (b 5, lb 2, nb 2, w 8) 17

Total: (50 Ov) 194/9

Fall: 1-7, 2.2 ov,2-8, 3.3 ov, 3-23, 7.1 ov, 4-34, 11.6 ov, 5-34, 12.4 ov, 6-94, 27.1 ov, 7-180, 45.3 ov, 8-181, 45.5 ov, 9-188, 48.2 ov

Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 10-2-34-1, Kagiso Rabada 10-0-39-5, Wayne Parnell 2.5-0-6-1, Temba Bavuma 6.1-0-22-0, Tabraiz Shamsi 10-1-26-1, Keshav Maharaj 10-0-57-0, Rassie van der Dussen 1-0-3-1

South Africa Innings (Target: 195 runs)

J.Malan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 26

Kock † c Afif b Shakib 62

Verreynne not out 58

Bavuma (c) c Shoriful b Afif 37

Dussen not out 8

Extras: (w 4) 4

Total: (37.2 Ov, RR: 5.22) 195/3

Did not bat: David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Fall: 1-86, 12.3 ov, 2-94, 15.2 ov, 3-176, 32.1 ov

Bowling: Shoriful Islam 4-0-29-0, Taskin Ahmed 4-0-41-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-56-1, Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-13-0, Shakib Al Hasan 10-2-33-1, Afif Hossain 5-0-15-1, Mahmudullah 1.2-0-8-0

Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets

Man of the match: Kagiso Rabada

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus