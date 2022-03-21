Shiffrin in control after World Cup giant slalom first run

MERIBEL, France: American skier Mikaela Shiffrin crushed her rivals in the first run of the giant slalom at Meribel on Sunday, leaving the door open for her to clinch a last-gasp World Cup small globe as the overall winner of the discipline

Shiffrin was a massive 1.60sec faster than discipline leader France´s Tessa Worley and 2.10 sec faster than Sweden´s Sara Hector in Meribel in the French Alps.