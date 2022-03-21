Ferrari’s Leclerc wins F1 season-opening Bahrain GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Charles Leclerc of Ferrari won the Formula One season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday after reigning champion Max Verstappen was forced out with engine trouble with just two laps remaining.
Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari one-two while Lewis Hamilton snatched third place for Mercedes after Sergio Perez added to Red Bull´s disastrous day by spinning out of the race on the last lap.
