Record-setter Rojas nails third world indoor title

BELGRADE: Untouchable Yulimar Rojas set a new outright world record in the triple jump at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday en route to winning an unprecedented third title.

The Venezuelan, who previously won indoor golds in Birmingham in 2018 and Portand in 2016, smashed her own previous best of 15.43 metres when she soared out to 15.74m on her sixth and final attempt at the Stark Arena.

It capped yet another dominant display of triple jumping by the Venezuelan — not since the 2016 Rio Olympics has she been defeated at a global championships, and on that occasion she still secured silver.

The two-time world outdoor champion also holds the outdoor world record, 15.67m, which she set when winning gold in Tokyo last summer.