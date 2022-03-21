Rimsha holds on to her lead to win ladies title

ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz’s (Raya) slender one-stroke lead earned her the 5th PGF International Ladies Golf Championship’s gold category title following an intense duel for the top spot at the Islamabad Course in the final round Sunday.

Going into the last 18 holes, Rimsha had an overnight lead over her closest Thai opponent Mana Ssanan. She finished the day despite a late surge from the Thai lady, keeping her overnight lead intact, carding three over 75 for the final round. Though Mana Ssanan finished the final day with the same score, she was unable to nullify the lead. While Rimsha finished three-day proceedings with 9 over 225, Ssanan was a stroke behind finishing as a runner-up with 10 over 226.

Rimsha started the day in a disastrous fashion, losing a stroke each on Hole No 2, 3, 4 before recovering well to earn birdies on Hole 6 and 8. She again sunk bogies on Hole 16 and 17 to finish with three over for the final day. Ssanan carded a birdie each on Hole 8 and 16 and lost a stroke each on Hole 4, 11, 14. She also had a double bogey on Hole No 12.

Hamna Amjad (KGC) who carded eight over 80 for the final round finished with an aggregate score of 23 over 239 for the third position in the gold (A) category.

Laiba Ali Shah took the top spot in the silver category in both gross and net. She had 172 gross over 36 holes.

Tabassam Sharif ended up runner up in gross while the net runner-up trophy went to Rafaqat Abjad.

Samina Ishtiaque won the bronze category (c) net event with an aggregate score of 142 over two days. Brig Nasira Shaheen finished 36-hole proceedings with 143, carding 70 net on the final day. She however was ahead of all others in the gross category with a score of 199 over two days.

Pakistan also won the international team event with Thailand and Qatar teams failing to finish the proceedings.

Punjab Golf Association (PGA) won the national team event with an aggregate score of 470. Rimsha, Suneyah Osmama, and Parkha Ijaz teamed up to give Punjab the title.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among winners and runners-up.

Dr Asma Shami, chairperson Ladies Golf, stated on the occasion that women's golf in Pakistan is in its infancy.

But in a short period of four years, seven ladies championships on the PGF calendar have emerged, she said.She emphasised the need for sustainability.

“The quantity that we have collected has to translate into quality; we need to bring professionalism,” she said.

The first step towards quality was that for the first time there was a lady chief referee to conduct the championship, she said. “It is a great turning point for women's golf in Pakistan,” she said.