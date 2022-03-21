ICC declares Bengaluru pitch ‘below average’

NEW DELHI: Cricket authorities said the pitch for India´s barnstorming second Test win over Sri Lanka was "below average" in a Sunday reprimand of Bangalore´s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Sixteen wickets fell in the opening day and the hosts had the pink-ball contest firmly in hand with an emphatic 238-run victory inside three days.
But a subsequent International Cricket Council review found that the contest had been lopsided from the beginning.
"The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself," match referee Javagal Srinath said.
"Though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball."
