Legend Warne farewelled in private funeral

MELBOURNE: Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne was farewelled at a private memorial service on Sunday by family and friends, as former fiance Elizabeth Hurley said her “heart aches” that she was not able to attend.

The legendary leg spinner’s body was found at a luxury resort in Thailand on March 4, with his death aged just 52 from a suspected heart attack provoking shock and grief around the world from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players.

An autopsy revealed Warne died of natural causes, with a private jet last week flying him home to his native Melbourne.

He was remembered Sunday in an invitation-only service at St Kilda Football Club, an Australian Rules team he supported all his life.

Among the mourners were Warne’s three children Brooke, Jackson, and Summer along with fellow cricketers, local media personalities and his close-knit poker group.