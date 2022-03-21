The 48th session of the foreign ministers of the OIC, who will be meeting in Islamabad on March 22 and 23, is significant. With a theme of 'Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice and Development', ideally the meet should be extremely promising, given the international politics around which it is taking place. The problem, however, has been that in the past the OIC, despite being a potentially powerful body of Islamic countries, has failed to make much headway in settling issues faced by Muslim countries. Perhaps a more united front from the nations which bring the OIC together could have led to more success but other than holding meetings and passing the odd resolution or two.

The OIC meet is set to discuss issues such as that of Palestine, as well as Afghanistan and Kashmir and the humanitarian situation there. On each of these matters, there has been a visible absence of a louder voice from the Islamic world. The OIC is a potentially powerful body in the sense that it is made up of several of the most oil rich states in the world with considerable power over other nations around the globe. But the differences within the group have frequently prevented efforts to put forward demands in a manner that would compel other nations to follow and to make a real difference. There was also a period when the OIC was in danger of becoming more or less redundant. Since then, there has been a revival of the group to some degree, though much more needs to be achieved. We hope this will happen in the near future and at the meeting coming up in Islamabad. The need to observe a UN Day to Combat Islamophobia exemplifies just how many problems there are.

While Yemen does appear to figure on the agenda of the OIC meeting, it is not as prominent as one would have thought it would be – seeing the famine-like situation in the country. The war in Yemen has to be brought to an end. In the same manner, the issues of the Afghan people have to be resolved. They are in no way to blame for the situation their country has been brought to. The freezing of Afghanistan's assets should not affect its people and the decision to allocate some of its assets to other nations by the US appears to be an extraordinary one given Afghanistan's own needs. This is something the OIC needs to take up and challenge just as it needs to challenge India on the situation in Kashmir and the unprecedented discrimination against Muslims taking place in that country. If the OIC does not collectively raise its voice on these matters, there can be little hope of resolving them and moving forward in a united manner towards the justice and development the group says it hopes for. We hope then that the OIC meet will be able to settle its differences and find strategies that can make it a more potent voice across the globe.