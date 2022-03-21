74 years later

Pakistan is gearing up to celebrate its 82nd ‘Pakistan Resolution Day’ on March 23. We should avail this opportunity to look back and contemplate upon our past to figure out what went desperately wrong over the course of our history. In its 74 years, Pakistan has witnessed great chaos, three major wars and the breaking away of its east wing. Its people have also experienced martial laws and military rules, which according to many have been a huge factor for the country’s decline. More recently, the country has witnessed a wave of terrorism and insurgencies which our armed forces along with collaborative civilians managed to thwart and overcome. It is now time to learn lessons from our past and take concrete steps to ensure that we do not repeat the mistakes that first harmed the country. All people must unite and put aside their differences to work for the prosperity and development of this country.

Zakeriya Ali

Islamabad