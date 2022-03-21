Why do we celebrate Independence Day when we are still not free? Due to frequent attacks and rapidly increasing crime, we are physically and mentally unsafe. Even our law-enforcement agencies and security personnel have been attacked.
Quaid-e-Azam said that in Pakistan people were free to go to their mosques and, but are they really? Were they not killed and injured in various attacks on mosques? Where then is freedom? The government must take stern action to root out terrorism from Pakistan, so that it may indeed be the one Jinnah envisioned.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub
