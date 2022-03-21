 
Monday March 21, 2022
Near starvation

March 21, 2022

The people of Pakistan have been left to deal with the burden of the ever-increasing inflation on their own. In Ramazan especially, prices of all basic commodities sky-rocket.

The relevant authorities should pay surprise visits to local markets to ensure that prices are brought under check, so people can observe Ramazan in peace.

Zunaira Haroon

Lahore

