Not for the people

The country’s political drama is reaching its climax as the current regime loses one member after the other – members who could save the incumbent government. On top of that, the opposition is emerging strong and is playing on the apathy among the people regarding the PTI.

During all this drama, one cannot help but wonder if such movements can help the nation. If governments are brought to power by such movements, the country can never prosper. Politicians come, rule, and enjoy perks and mint money, yet none of them spares a second thought to the poor. Why can politicians not comprehend that such activities merely hinder the progress of the country? One hopes that these people soon begin to see sense or that sincere leaders emerge to lead this country.

Abdul Samad

Sialkot