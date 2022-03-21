This is not the first time that someone has used derogatory language against an opponent MNA on television. What makes this act particularly disturbing is that the targeted person was a member of a minority community. I appreciate the tolerance shown by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.
The situation is so unstable that the war of words has turned into physical attacks on properties. It can only be prayed that better sense prevails, and the no-confidence motion passes peacefully.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
