Dirty politics

That PTI workers entered Sindh House by force under the leadership of two MNAs should surprise no one. The recent activities of all political leaders have been leading to this kind of violence. With confirmation that the dissident PTI members were staying at Sindh House, the government’s threats were not veiled anymore.
These MNAs could have resigned from their seats and Imran Khan’s stint as prime minister would have come to an end without even a no-confidence motion. That they chose to linger on indicates that they wanted to use their positions for leverage. The best option for Imran Khan is to resign and let the House decide the next course of action. Early elections can also be called, although that will burden the country’s financial capacity. If things remain as they are, more violence is anticipated as both sides plan to take to streets for their ‘power shows’. This should never have been an option as a sitting parliament exists to decide everything based on constitutional guidelines. Clean politics is the only answer.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
