Action taken against violators of poultry, mutton prices

The city administration took action against violators of new prices of chicken and mutton on Saturday.

The Commissioner Office has fixed the prices of alive chicken and poultry meat at Rs235 per kilogramme (kg) and Rs365 per kg respectively. The price of mutton has been fixed at Rs1,220 per kg.

Citizens have also been asked by the commissioner to lodge their complaints against profiteers on the Commissioner Office’s Facebook page, Twitter account, website and control number 1299.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, several shopkeepers found violating the prices of chicken and mutton in East, South and Keamari districts were fined and sent to jail.

According to the details shared by the Commissioner Office, in District East’s Ferozabad area, as many as eight shopkeepers were arrested and a total fine of Rs80,000 was imposed on them.

In District South’s Saddar and Civil Lines, four profiteers were jailed and a fine of Rs0.6 million was imposed on them.

In District Keamari, many shopkeepers were arrested as well, while in District West 19 shopkeepers were fined Rs24,000.

In District Central’s Gulberg subdivision, fines amounting to Rs30,000 were imposed on different shopkeepers who were found flouting the prices of chicken and mutton fixed by the Commissioner Office.

In New Karachi town of District Central, four shopkeepers were fined Rs10,000.

In District Malir’s Bin Qasim and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas, fines amounting to Rs10,000 were imposed on different shopkeepers.

The new prices of mutton and poultry were fixed on Friday during a meeting at the Commissioner Office.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the prices of chicken and mutton and ensure that shopkeepers displayed new price lists at a prominent place at the meat shops. “We have to protect the rights of citizens," he said adding that citizens could lodge complaints on 1299, commissioner’s website and Facebook page.

Consumer rights activists expressed confidence in the price calculation procedures and consultation process adopted by the Commissioner Office.