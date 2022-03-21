Minor girl killed, mother injured as dumper truck runs them over

A minor girl was killed and her mother critically injured after a speeding dumper truck ran them over in the New Karachi neighbourhood on Sunday. Moreover, four more people were killed and three injured in other accidents in the city.

According to details, a minor girl was crushed to death while her mother was seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Sector 5-D of New Karachi within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station.

The victims were crossing the road when a speeding dumper truck ran them over. As a result, seven-year-old Laiba, daughter of Babu, died on the spot, and her mother, namely 35-year-old Samreen, was seriously injured.

A crowd of people gathered at the site of the accident and caught the truck driver responsible. They beaten him up badly and also set his vehicle on fire.

However, a heavy contingent of police reached the area to control the situation. Police also took custody of the driver, identified as Noor Rehman. The causalities were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

In another accident, a pregnant woman was killed and her four-year-old daughter was injured after concrete blocks fell on top of them while they were asleep at their house in the Gizri locality. The deceased woman has been identified as 30-year-old Dua, wife of Arsalan.

Police said the woman and her minor daughter were asleep in their room when concrete blocks from an under-construction building next to their house fell on top of their bedroom’s roof, through which they fell on top of them.

They added that the labourers working at the under-construction building and the builder had escaped following the incident, but the police were trying to locate them.

A minor boy was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle on the Lyari Expressway near the Gharibabad locality. His body was taken to a nearby hospital. The deceased is yet to be identified.

A young man travelling from the Memon Goth locality died in a road traffic accident on the Super Highway after an unidentified vehicle hit and killed him. The casualty was taken to ASH, where he was identified as 25-year-old Daud, son of Suleman.

Thirty-year-old Naveed drowned to death while bathing off the Hawkesbay beach. Police said he was at the beach picnicking with his friends. His body was later fished out and taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

Twenty-two-year-old Amanullah was critically injured after a speeding trailer truck hit his motorbike in the Musharraf Colony area. He was taken to the CHK.

Police Constable Rehan, 25, was injured after he fell off a police van of the Madadgar 15 unit in the Surjani Town locality. He was taken to a nearby hospital.