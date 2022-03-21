Using fashion detritus to explore interdependence among all living beings

‘What fragment of you survives in me?’ is a series of anonymous biographies employing fashion detritus to create artistic environments that explore one’s inextricable interdependence with other humans and all other living beings, says Ruby Chishti, whose latest art exhibition is running at the Canvas Gallery until March 24.

“For the past 15 years my interest in exploring the everlasting relationship between architecture and the human body has led me to build fibrous architectural facades focusing on the intersection of patriarchy and exclusion, and the challenge to continue to exist like that, both culturally and ecologically.”

It urges her to continue to forge an intrinsic impression of the collective experience of survival, love, loss and being human, also exploring complex ideas about humanity, gender disparities and migration centring on women’s relationship to architecture.

“Ornamental Jharokhas jutting out of crumbling buildings, as well as layers of recycled ceremonial clothing, forms architectural ruins unravelled by time; something which is locked in my memory like untold biographies — sustained and stitched over countless times.”

Translating the passage of time through the process of sedimentation of cloth, she abandons herself to the joy of connecting all such journeys of ancient and recent past with the present.

Ruby Chishti is a celebrated Pakistani sculptor and visual practitioner based in the United States. Her oeuvre consists of audiovisual installations, and experimentation in moulding and layering found garments. Her largely autobiographical practice is concerned with the relationship between architecture and the human body, exploring stories of personal trauma and social memory.

Her techniques of layering and moulding remnants of fast fashion into dilapidated structures echo the morbid reality of human relationships in the current times as well as the consequences of fashion detritus that is produced globally.

Her present exhibition is an extension of her signature style of hauntingly run-down structures that intersect with themes of time, loss, patriarchy and gender disparity. She intertwines the personal with the social, creating a body of work that is universally understood. Her work has been exhibited and published nationally and internationally in various solo and group exhibitions. It also features in private and public collections in Pakistan and abroad.

She completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Lahore’s National College of Arts in 1988. She studied sculpture ceramics at the El Dorado Centre in Placerville of California in 2005, and bronze casting at the Art Foundry Gallery in Sacramento of California in 2006.

Lahore’s Rohtas II hosted her solo exhibition titled ‘Nawai Sarosh’ (Voice of an Angel) in 2001. The Canvas Gallery hosted ‘There is no hero’ in 2008.

London’s Green Cardamom Gallery hosted ‘In the vast valley of my heart there is a place…’ in 2009. ‘We leave, we never leave, we return endlessly’ was hosted by Twelve Gates Arts in Philadelphia of Pennsylvania in 2015.

‘Narratives of Memory: A Conversation with Time’ was part of the Cornell Art Biennial 2018 titled ‘Duration: Passage, Persistence, Survival’ at the Cornell University’s Jill Stuart Gallery in Ithaca of New York State. New York’s Aicon Contemporary hosted ‘The Tide Turns’ in 2020.