A poetic night at Mohatta Palace

The Mohatta Palace was abuzz with sounds of commendations for renowned poets on late Friday night who recited Ghazal and Nazm after to the delight of poetry lovers.

The Corporate Pakistan Group, a group of corporate owners, chief executive officers and people from senior positions in corporate world, held the national level Mushaira in a bid to revive cultural activities in the city.

One of the visitors, Saba, said she had come to the Mohatta Palace all the way from Korangi. She added that she loved Urdu poetry and tried not to miss such events even though it was often not convenient to return home using ride-hailing services in the late night hours.

She called for holding such events across the city, not just the posh areas.

Another woman, Afsheen, had brought her 10-year-old son Nehal with her. She said she had come to the event to listen to her favourite poet Amjad Islam Amjad. “I forced my son to come with me because I want him to appreciate Urdu poetry. Such events help our younger generations develop taste for literature,” she remarked.

The event was moderated by Nasira Zuberi. Welcoming poet, playwright and columnist Ataul Haq Qasmi, she recited his famous couplet “Use ab bhool jane ka irada kar liya hia/ Bharosa Ghaliban khud par ziyada kar liya hai”.

When poetess Hamida Shaheen took to the stage, audience were enthralled. Her poetry, according to Nasira, mostly revolved around society. She recited her famous poem ‘Jis taraf se bhi milawat ki rasad hai rad hai’.

When she read out the couplet, ‘jab chadhai pe mira haath na thama tu ne/ Ab ye choti pe jo be-faiz madad hai rad hai,’ audience thoroughly applauded her.

People of Karachi were also delighted to listen to Akhtar Usman live. Usman, a prominent Ghazal poet of our times, does not often visit Karachi and so his verses were deeply appreciated.

‘Shaam aae aur ghar ke liye dil machal uthe/ shaam aae aur dil ke liye koi ghar na ho’, was the verse recited by Nasira when she invited Usman.

Dr Inamul Haq Javed who is a celebrated humourous poet changed the serious note of the event to something light. The poet, who belongs to Faisalabad and is currently residing in Islamabad, recited a poem ‘Ehde Corona’, which generated laughter.

The event culminated with two other celebrated poets currently on a visit to Karachi — Amjad Islam Amjad and Iftikhar Arif. No surprise, the audience were waiting for them and when they did come, they received the due applause for their meaningful verses.