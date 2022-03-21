Flower show begins at Hill Park

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated a flower and plant exhibition at the Hill Park.

He said the beautiful Hill Park had been neglected in the past but now the city government was renovating it. He added that the renovation project for 100 parks in Central District had begun.

“The renovation of Frere Hall, Taleemi Bagh, Sir Syed Park, Bagh-e-Rustam, Hill Park and Kidney Hill Park is proof that the KMC’s parks and horticulture department is doing its job well," he said.

KMC Parks Director General Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Wahab remarked that he was continuously renovating parks of the city since taking the charge of the KMC. “It is a pleasure to see the citizens enjoying these parks."

He said he was playing his role to dispel the impression that the institutions were not working. The KMC had started the process of fixing all the parks for the citizens and this is the eighth big flower show in the last three months, he added.

"I would like to pay tribute to the administration of the KMC parks department for carrying out all this work at no extra cost," he said and added that four major institutions of the city had collaborated under public-private partnership to renovate PIDC Bridge, Natha Khan Bridge, Empress Market and Frere Hall. In response to a question, the KMC administrator said that he had suggested that the Lyari Expressway should be opened for heavy traffic.

Heavy traffic passes through roads of Karachi which often leads to traffic jams, he remarked.

"I would like to give the good news to the residents of Central District that work has been started on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan at a cost of Rs1.10 billion," he said.

Wahab announced that the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit project’s infrastructure had been completed and 250 buses would reach Karachi by the last week of April, of which 240 buses would be for Karachi and 10 for Larkana.