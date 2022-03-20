Two women commit suicide in Matiari, Tharparkar

SUKKUR: Two women committed suicide on Saturday in two districts of Sindh, Matiari and Tharparkar, over some domestic issues.
Bhogani, wife of Chaittan Bheel, hanged herself from the ceiling fan Bhit Shah town in district Matiari. The Bhit Shah Police said the deceased got married to Chaittan Bheel some five months ago.
Another woman Panjo, wife of Arib Bheel, committed suicide by jumping into a well after a quarrel with her husband at village Peer Jo Taar near Chachro tehsil in district Tharparkar. Locals recovered her body from the well.
