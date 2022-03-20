Orakzai Festival kicks off

KALAYA: The colourful Orakzai Festival kicked off at Kalaya in Orakzai tribal district on Saturday. Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Sports Department, district administration and Orakzai Scouts, the two-day festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Asif Rahim and Commandant Orakzai Scouts Roy Kashif Amin.
Besides a large number of players, elders and spectators, KPCTA Director Yousaf Ali, project director for tourism in merged district Ishtiaq Khan and others were also present on the occasion.
On the first day, besides traditional games and music, matches of volleyball, Kabaddi, archery, paragliding, tug-of-war and other colourful activities were also held. Stalls of traditional foods, handicrafts, fine arts, hujra set up and others were also part of the gala. The officials praised the spirit of youths in the sports activities and traditional games.
