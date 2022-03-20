Fapuasa elects central, provincial office-bearers

PESHAWAR: Prof Jamil Ahmad Chitrali of the University of Peshawar was elected as president of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and Prof Mohammad Riaz of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, general secretary, as the elections of the association were held here on Saturday.

The elections were arranged at the general body meeting of the association, which was attended by the elected representatives of the teaching bodies of some 50 universities from across the province.

The meeting was presided over by Nek Mohammad Shah of University of Sindh. As per results of the elections, Prof Kaleemullah, University of Balochistan, was named as vice-president, Dr Saad Qasim Khan of NED University Karachi as executive member engineering constituency and Prof Dr Mohammad Riaz Virk, agriculture university Faisalabad, as executive member agriculture constituency.

For the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the association, Dr Izhar Ahmad of Islamia College University was elected as provincial president, Aurangzeb Khan of Bannu University as general secretary and Ikramullah of Bacha Khan University Charsadda as executive member.

For Punjab chapter, Prof Mohammad Azhar Naeem, University of Punjab, was elected as president, Dr Hafiz Mohammad Tahir of Government College University Lahore as general secretary and Javed Ahmad Dogar of Okara University as executive member.

For the Islamabad chapter, Dr Jabir Hussain Syed of COMSATS University Islamabad was chosen as president, Dr Nazneen Habib of AJK University Muzaffarabad as general secretary and Dr Shah Moheenuddin as executive member.

For the Balochistan chapter, Prof Farid Khan Achakzai of University of Balochistan was elected president Abdul Baqi Khattak of the same university as general secretary and Dr Zulfiqar Ali of UET Khuzdar as executive member.

For the Sindh chapter, Prof Shah Ali ul Qadir of Karachi University was elected as president, Dr Nasurllah Pirzada of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro as general secretary and Prof Ikhtiar Ali of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur as executive member.

Talking to The News, the newly elected president of the association Dr Jamil Chitrali thanked the teaching fraternity for reposing confidence in him. He said that he would leave no stone unturned in the struggle for resolution of the problems faced by the teaching faculty in different universities of the country.

He said the universities across the country were faced with serious problems. He referred to the ongoing protest of the teaching and non-teaching employees in the University of Peshawar. He said that the employees have launched a complete strike in support of their 16-point demands.