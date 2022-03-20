Tahir Ashrafi regrets threat to disrupt OIC-FMs summit

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Religious and Middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has expressed sorrow over the statement of PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatening to not let the OIC Foreign Ministers conference take place if Speaker National Assembly did not call the session on Monday next.
In a video message on Saturday, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stressed that meeting of OIC foreign ministers is as much an honour for the opposition as it is for the government. Ashrafi said Bilawal Zardari’s threat is regrettable since his grandfather and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed had placed a major role in bringing leading Muslim countries on the platform of OIC.
He reminded Bilawal Zardari that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed had to pay the price for activating OIC and making its impact in world affairs. Ashrafi said, “Our arch rival India has been conspiring for the last two months to block the OIC FM conference since OIC foreign ministers have foiled India's nefarious designs against Muslims in the past.”
He reiterated that OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting is important for both the opposition and the government. He appealed to the ruling PTI and the opposition parties to suspend all political activities in Islamabad till March 24.
