Shab-e-Barat observed with fervour

ISLAMABAD: The residents of federal capital have observed ‘Shab-e-Barat’, a night of salvation from sins and its consequences for all Muslims, with packed mosques and rush in graveyards.

A great number of families visited H-8 and H-11 graveyards to pay homage at the graves of their loved ones from dawn to dusk.Some of them renovated the graves of their kith and kin which were damaged due to heavy rainfalls.

Besides offering ‘Fateha’, the majority population showered rose petals and burned incense sticks on the graves.Talking to APP on Saturday, Rana Munib said due to COVID-19 protocols, he could not visit the grave of his brother since last two years.

Thanking to Allah Almighty, he said due to relaxation in the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures, the Isloiites were celebrating first ‘Shab-e-Barat’ with a complete religious fervor. A large number of people thronged to mosques at night to attend many a religious gathering, organised in connection with the celebration of ‘Shab-e-Barat’. Due to the huge crowd, there was bit humidity and suffocation at the worship places except a few like Faisal Mosque.

The rainfall on this blessed night made the weather pleasant that infused a new spirit in the faithful to continue their worships.Exchanging views with this scribe, Chaudhry Shahzad said he was blissfully happy to participate in the ‘Ijtama-e-Zikro Naat’ with his friends at Faizan-e-Madina, a mosque located at the G-11 Markaz.