31 test positive for COVID-19 in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Another 31 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though it is being expressed by many health experts and concerned government authorities that the fifth wave of the outbreak, Omicron wave is about to fade away completely within next few days.

COVID-19 has claimed no life from the twin cities in the last 24 hours however, as many as five confirmed patients have died of coronavirus illness from this region of the country in the last one week.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the region has been recorded as 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours. It is important to mention that the figures regarding number of patients and deaths from ICT and Rawalpindi being recorded for the last three weeks or so are similar to what were reported in August and September in 2020, soon after the first wave of COVID-19 outbreak.Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that to date, a total of 177879 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 2,355 have lost their lives.