Ministers say no one can dare stop OIC FMs moot

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session was an international event in the country and no one could dare create any hindrance in it.

Talking to a private TV channel, he challenged the opposition to dare stop the moot, adding that the state would provide full protection to it. He strongly reacted to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s warning of staging a sit-in at the National Assembly and blocking the OIC Council of FMs session in the Capital.

He said they would handle the opposition in a ‘polite’ manner. “We will send them back in a civilised manner,” he added. Sh Rashid said the participants in the moot were the guests of Pakistan.

PTI Central Secretary General and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar strongly reacted to the statement made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against the OIC Conference, alleging he was always afraid to speak in defence of people of Islam.

“Bilawal Zardari! We knew that you are always afraid to speak in defence of the people of Islam and their rights, but we did not expect you to express such anti-Muslim sentiments by openly threatening to disrupt the OIC meeting,” he argued.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had knocked at the international conscience to take measures against Islamophobia and protect the sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH), while the entire Muslim world supported the resolution, tabled by Pakistan in the UN General Assembly.

He noted that the support of the United Nations for the resolution of Pakistan and its willingness to make concerted efforts to eradicate Islamophobia at the international level was a historic achievement for the Muslim Ummah on which the frustration among the opposition was significant.

Asad emphasised that the conference would be held in any form which would show the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah and the whole world would see it. “If the PPP chairman or his followers can stop it, then stop it,” he said.