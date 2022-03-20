MPs repose trust in CM Usman Buzdar’s leadership

LAHORE: Parliamentarians from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office on Saturday and expressed complete confidence over his leadership. Overall political situation, ongoing development projects were also came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that those creating hindrance in the process of national development will get nothing and the government will continue to compete with this mafia under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The defeated elements had failed in the past and will meet the same fate in future as well, he said adding the opposition will face embarrassment this time as well and their attempts to create anarchy will be foiled.

Usman Buzdar reiterated "We are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will remain unify. "He said that opposition, by creating political instability and anarchy, was playing with the future of the nation as creating hurdles in the national progress was their main agenda. Usman Buzdar said that government will deal with the negative agenda of the opposition with the support of people.

He maintained that defeat was the destiny of the opponents as the public opinion was against them. No-confidence motion will meet with failure like every conspiracy hatched by the opposition. Those who met with the CM included Latasib Sati, Peer Mukhtar, Mohi-ud-Din Khoosa, Sami Ullah Ch, Syed Raza Bukhari and others. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and PTI’s leader from Southern Punjab Awais Dareshak were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of new Emergency Tower and Trauma Centre at Jinnah Hospital which will be constructed at a cost of Rs7.75 billion and the project will be completed by June next year. The new Emergency Block and Trauma Centre will have 250 beds and eight floors. This project included the departments of Medical and Surgery Triage, ICU, HDU and other departments. The chief minister said that a 24-bed cardiology emergency would also be set up. He said that 3 new Emergency Blocks and Trauma Centres would be established in Lahore which would have a capacity of 800 beds. He said that after Jinnah Hospital, new emergency will be setup in the Services hospital. He said that the PTI government has started work on a 1000-bed new general hospital on Ferozpur Road. He said that the government has introduced Health Card facility for the people with funds of more than Rs 400 billion.

The Punjab government has made substantial increase in the budget of health sector. Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hamid Yar Hiraj, SACM Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulating the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the launch of Rawalpindi Ring Road project, said that the completion of this project will provide modern travelling facilities and smooth traffic flow.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rawalpindi Ring Road project, he said that the PTI government got the pride of launching Rawalpindi Ring Road project adding the 38 KM long 6 lane Ring Road starting from National Highways N-5 will have 5 interchanges and the project will cost Rs33.70 billion. The contract of the mega project has been awarded to FWO and will be completed in 24 months, said a handout issued here.