Karim Abdel wins Karachi Open

KARACHI: Egypt's Karim Abdel Gawad won the $50000 Karachi Squash Open Championship that concluded here at DA Creek Club on Saturday.

Top seed Gawad, ranked 13, defeated countryman second seed Youssef Soliman in the final of the championship here. He took the lead in the first set by defeating Soliman 11-5 and continued with good pace and kept the momentum to win the next two sets with the score of 11-9 and 11-5.

The final lasted for 50 minutes. It is to be noted that top seed and world number four Mostafa Asal from Egypt withdrew from this first biggest event in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the referee of the match, Neved Kashif Khan from Malayisa, once again violated the rules by allowing both the finalists wear same color shirts in the match which was live.