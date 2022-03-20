Liverpool reel in City for another title tussle

MANCHESTER: Liverpool and Manchester City are embroiled in another tense fight for the Premier League title with both sides having aspirations of multiple trophy-winning seasons in the final few months of the campaign.

City appeared to be cruising towards a fourth Premier League title in five seasons when a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in mid-January took them 13 points clear at the top and 14 ahead of Liverpool.

Two months on, the gap is down to one point as Liverpool have made full use of two games in hand and a few rare slip-ups from the champions to set up another fascinating title race between two of the best sides the English football has ever known.

Pep Guardiola’s reign in Manchester and Jurgen Klopp´s revival of sleeping giant in Liverpool have consistently seen the record books re-written in recent years. Between them City and Liverpool have lifted the last four Premier League titles and at least one has reached three of the last four Champions League finals.

Three years ago a historic title race was also decided by a solitary point as City´s 98 held off Liverpool’s 97. Those points tallies have only ever been bettered in English football history by City’s 100 in the previous 2017/18 season and Liverpool’s 99 in 2019/20 as they ended a 30-year wait to win a league title.

“I know the only chance we have is to win an incredible amount of games because our opponents do,” said Klopp after Liverpool’s ninth consecutive league win at Arsenal on Wednesday. However, both sides have proven capable of breaking the barriers of what seemed possible in recent seasons.