Rimsha Ijaz leads in PGF International Ladies Golf

ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz broke clear, gaining a single-stroke lead over her nearest opponent in the gold category of the Fifth PGF International Ladies Golf Championship following the second round at the Islamabad Golf Club on Saturday.

Rimsha carded four over 76 for the second day to take a slender lead over her Thai opponent Mana Ssanan. The overnight joint leader Thitikrn Thapasit (Thailand) was disqualified after she was found guilty of leaving her card signature-less. Rimsha grabbed the opportunity to get an aggregate gross score of six over 150 for two days while Ssanan who was seen carding the second day’s best score of 75 is a stroke behind on 151. She fired three over 75 for the second round Saturday, carding birdie on Hole No 5. However, the Thai lady lost a stroke each on Hole No 4, 8, 15 and Hole No 18 to get three over 75 for the day.

Rimsha on the other hand also had one birdie on Hole 7 and bogey on Hole No 1, 2, 5, 16, 18 to get four over for the day.

The Women Silver Category also got underway Saturday, with Tabassum Sharif emerging early leader in both gross and net categories. She carded 85 gross to lead the pack of 21 golfers. With a 15 handicap, she also leads the net category. Laiba Ali Shah also a 15-handicapper is two-stroke behind. She carded 87 gross, getting a net 72 to take up the runner-up spot going into the final day Sunday.

30-stroke handicap player Samina Ishtiaq was in front in the bronze category both in gross and net. She carded 100 gross to take 70 net following the opening day of the two-day event. Brig Nasira Shaheen-a 29 stroke handicap golfer had 101 gross, getting 73 net for the opening day.