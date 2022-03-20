Pindi cricket fans lash out at politicians

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi-Islamabad cricket fans are furious over the shifting of the Pakistan-Australia white-ball cricket series from Pindi Stadium to Lahore, cursing politicians for spoiling a rare opportunity coming their way to watch the two giants of the game in action in what was expected to be a thrilling exhibition.

All were unanimous in blaming politicians from either side, (government and opposition) forcing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) to shift three One-day Internationals and one T20 international to Lahore. “I deliberately skipped the first Test at the Pindi Stadium, knowing well that the venue will host four limited-overs matches. When Pakistan is playing a team like Australia at home, you cannot expect a better setting. I even had applied for a week of holidays planning to watch back-to-back one-dayers on March 29 and March 31 at the Pindi Stadium. To know that these matches have now been shifted to Lahore has come as a shock to my fun days. No one but these politicians should be blamed for this whole mess. Look, I only had saved the money for match tickets and have got no extra amount to travel to Lahore, stay at the hotel and watch matches. My kids like the majority of others in Pakistan are fond of the game but going all the way to Lahore and to spend an extra amount is not possible,” Ahsan Arshad, a Bank official said.

Mushtaq Shah, a university-going student was also upset and even declared that he would not vote for any politician in coming General Election. “I think they have absolutely no value for masses. Watching best of cricket is the only fun time we have.

Nizakat Abbasi, an employee of a multinational company also planned big for the occasion. “ I never have watched any of the limited-overs match at the Stadium. All I wanted was to see a one-off T20 match at the Pindi Stadium. When I learned the match along with the ODIs have been shifted to Lahore I got really upset.”