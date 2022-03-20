Smith showers praise on brilliant Babar

LAHORE: Australia’s former captain Steve Smith, who is part of the Test team, declared Pakistan captain Babar Azam one of the best batsmen in the world and also called his innings in the fourth innings of the Karachi Test as extraordinary.

Talking to media in a virtual press conference in Lahore, Smith said that Babar established multiple records during his innings and he is one of the five best batsmen in the world.

“Babar played very well against our spinners while Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafiq played exceptionally well in the fourth innings. Babar is an extraordinary player and played remarkably well against our bowlers particularly our spinners,” he said.

He added that in Karachi Test Pakistan played 172 overs in the fourth innings and batted brilliantly. “In Karachi Test we came very close to victory but we missed many chances. But we would try to win the series by winning the last Test match in Lahore.”

Talking about his batting, Smith said, “I tried to play long innings on these pitches but I was able to score around 70. I was definitely disappointed when I was out after a lot of hard work. Hopefully, in Lahore will be able to play long innings.”

The Australian batsman said that so far the series is going very well and both the teams are showing great spirit. He said that he has not seen Lahore pitch yet but is not expecting a bounce on it. “I think Lahore’s wicket will be similar to the first two Test matches,” he believed.

In response to a question, the Australian batsman said: “We like to play Test matches in challenging conditions. We like to come to Pakistan and play on different pitches.”

AFP adds: Australia’s Steve Smith said on Saturday that close catching is a “real challenge” on low-bounce pitches after he spilled a crucial catch in the second Test drawn with Pakistan in Karachi.

The 32-year-old is considered one of the safest pair of hands in the game with 137 catches in 84 Tests, and his drop off Abdullah Shafique’s bat on the fourth day of the Test became a major talking point.

Pakistani opener Shafique went on to score 96 to supplement skipper Babar Azam in a stand of 228 for the third wicket.

Azam racked up a match-saving 196 while Mohammad Rizwan hit 104 not out as Pakistan batted all but 26 minutes on the last two days to score 443-7 in 171.4 overs to ensure a draw.

That left the three-match series tied at 0-0 with the third and final Test starting in Lahore on Monday.

The first Test in Rawalpindi also ended in a draw.

Smith said low-bounce pitches made catching tougher. “It’s been a real challenge,” Smith said. “I’ve never stood as close to the bat in my life, in any conditions. “There’s just been no bounce in the wickets, so part of our plan is to ensure the ball carries as much as possible.”

Smith had also described the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch as “benign and dead” after it produced 1,187 runs for the loss of just 14 wickets over five days. The pitch was later rated “below average” by International Cricket Council referee Ranjan Madugalle.

“It’s been difficult, and difficult to adjust but we’re working on that at training, we’re doing very close nicks that are coming very low and fast and that’s really all you can do. “Just fingers crossed that they stick.” Spinner Nathan Lyon triggered a mini-collapse for Pakistan by grabbing three wickets but the South Asians went on to save the match in the mandatory overs.