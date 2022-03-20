Pope in ‘tectonic’ shake-up of Vatican bureaucracy

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday followed through on a promise made ahead of his 2013 election and published a much-anticipated shake-up of the Vatican’s powerful governing body.
The new constitution, which comes into effect on June 5, restructures parts of the unruly Roman Curia, and makes increasing the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics the church’s number one priority.
Among the most significant changes are the possibility for lay and female Catholics to head up Vatican departments, and the incorporation of the pope’s sex abuse advisory commission into the Curia.
"Pope Francis has been working on a new organisational structure for the Vatican for nine years. It’s a major aspect of his legacy," Joshua McElwee from the National Catholic Reporter said on Twitter.
Cardinals gathered for the conclave to elect a new pope in 2013 were divided between those who believed there were deep-rooted problems in the Curia and those who wanted to preserve the status quo.
Ex-pope Benedict XVI, who had just resigned, was reported to have tried and failed to clean up a body some even blamed for preventing the church from properly tackling the child sex abuse scandal.
Francis, 85, put together a group of cardinals to advise him over the years on how to reform the Curia, and has already enacted many changes as he moves to modernise the centuries-old institution.
The 54-page text entitled "Proclaiming the Gospel", which replaces a constitution drawn up by pope John Paul II in 1988, creates a new department for evangelisation, to be headed up by Francis himself.
Making himself "Chief Evangelizer" encapsulates a "tectonic shift to a more pastoral, missionary church," David Gibson, director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, said on Twitter.
"One cannot fail to take this into account in the updating of the Curia, whose reform must provide for involvement of laymen and women, even in roles of government and responsibility," he said.
