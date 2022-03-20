William and Kate cancel Belize trip after protest

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have cancelled a visit to a Belize village at the start of their Caribbean tour over "sensitive issues" involving the local community, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

"We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location," it said. The couple were due to tour a cacao farm during the first full day of their eight-day tour on Sunday. The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the objections came as part of a long-running row over indigenous rights.