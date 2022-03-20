JI postpones ‘Karachi Rights Caravan’ due to political instability

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Saturday announced the postponement of its ‘Karachi Rights Caravan’, which was scheduled to be taken out on Sunday (today), due to rising political uncertainty in the country in the aftermath of the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq to examine the prevailing political situation in the country.

The JI leaders expressed deep concerns over the political behaviour of both treasury and opposition members, which resulted in rising tensions and increased uncertainty. The meeting also expressed regrets over the new ethical lows being witnessed in the political history of the country “as the consciences of people are auctioned”.

The JI Karachi leadership also expressed its sorrow and displeasure over the fact that the interests and issues of the masses were compromised during the ongoing “trade of loyalties”.

The party would announce the new date for the caravan at a later stage, while the Karachi Rights Movement would continue during the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan, it was decided.

A week ago, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had said that despite massive problems, Karachi was the economic nerve of the country as it contributed significantly to the country's economy, but unfortunately both the federal and provincial governments had been neglecting the industrial sector in the metropolis.