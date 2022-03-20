Karachi traffic police to be raised to world standards: new chief

Steps are being taken to bring the Karachi traffic police up to international standards, said the newly posted city traffic police chief to his subordinates at the Sindh Boy Scouts Auditorium on Saturday.

According to the spokesman for the Karachi traffic police, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told traffic police officials and employees that the city’s traffic police are performing better than those in other parts of the country despite limited resources and other difficulties.

DIG Cheema said the traffic police department is a service delivery unit, and road users are its customers, whose satisfaction will be considered as the standard of performance and professionalism on the part of the traffic police.

He said the traffic police are currently working on an international automated e-challan project, through which traffic law violations can be recorded on camera and challans sent to citizens’ phones and homes.

He also said the Sindh police are getting body cameras for traffic officials, through which their challan operations will be recorded to ensure transparency and to also monitor the behaviour of the officials.

In line with Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon’s directions, the authority of issuing challans for violating the traffic rules that affect the flow of traffic is being given to certain officers, for which the process of selecting honest officers from among the traffic police is nearing completion, he added.

DIG Cheema said the traffic police should use their limited resources in the areas where the number of road users is high so that citizens can be relieved of traffic problems.

“Our first priority for enforcing the traffic laws should be public service vehicles and commercial vehicles that are most affected by the flow of traffic. Inform with warning. Ensure discipline of stop line, and take disciplinary action against citizens in cars and on motorbikes at signals.”

He said the traffic police are short by a third of officials, so to make up the shortfall, volunteers should be recruited through community policing, and certificates of appreciation should be given at ceremonies in recognition of their services. Encouragement will be created among people to abide by the traffic laws, he added.

He also said that the culture of recommendation in the traffic police is being eradicated. Officials posted in the department can twice weekly attend the meeting physically or online to resolve their issues, including those related to transfer and posting, he added.

The traffic police chief said that all of his subordinates must wear helmets or seatbelts while driving motorbikes or cars respectively. He warned that departmental action will be taken against the officials violating the traffic rules, besides being issued with challans.

He said that the first duty of the traffic police is to treat the people with good manners and conduct without any discrimination, and to provide all possible facilities to them and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

In case of any traffic-related trouble or distress, the Traffic Police Guide 1915 may be contacted. The social media unit of the traffic police may be contacted on Facebook (fb.com/KarachiTrafficPolice) or WhatsApp (0305-9266907). Citizens may also keep themselves updated with Sindh police FM 88.6.