SWA demands compensation for families affected by Shanti Nagar blaze

The Saraiki Women Association (SWA) has expressed deep shock and offered condolence over the death of minor siblings and a woman in a fire incident that happened on Friday in huts of the Shanti Nagar area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In a statement, SWA Chairperson Karam Akhtar, Secretary General Parveen Tahir, and other leaders Sidra Jazbat, Kiran Lashari, Seema Ikram, Shaheen Siddiqi, Afsheen Ahsan and Haleema Shah Zaman urged the Sindh government to launch an inquiry into the incident and immediately announce a package for the affected families.

Karam said that it was an unfortunate tragedy which warranted urgent attention and action of the government. "Poor families should be provided a shelter and such incidents be prevented," she demanded.

She appreciated instant help for the affected persons soon after the incident by Saraiki leaders, youngsters and other philanthropists. After the fire on Friday, Station House Officer (SHO) Adeel Afzal of the Aziz Bhatti police station said that after receiving calls at around 2am about a fire in Tayyab Goth shanties near the Aziz Bhatti Park, he called rescue teams. After arriving at the scene, cops with the help of rescuers and firefighters started evacuating the shanty dwellers to safety.