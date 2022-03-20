Second day of SLF features talks on Shah Latif, feminism, Sindhi-Urdu relations

The second day of the 5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) began with the launch of Saleem Jamali's book ‘Gustakh Mohabbat’.

The three-day event being held in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) and Sindh Literary Foundation also featured talks on Shah Latif, women issues and other subjects. According to a statement issued by the ACP, at the launch of ‘Gustakh Mohabbat’, speakers said that literature played a very important role in society. It was said that our new generation must not forget the traditions of Sindh.

Fahim Shinas moderated the session on Shah Latif, in which Dr Ahmed Soomro and Aftab Abro shared their views. Dr Soomro, the author of ‘Shah Latif ka Nafsiati Mutalia’, said he had tried to study Shah Latif as a human being, not as a saint. A participant criticised the title of the book, saying that the book did not study the psychology of Shah Latif but his poetry. To this, Dr Soomro said he tried to study the psychology of Shah Latif’s characters.

Another session at the conference discussed Salma Ahmed Alam's book ‘Agents of Change’. It was said that many institutions were trying to educate impoverished children, including institutions like TCF and Kiran Foundation, but unless the government schools were improved, the education system would not improve.

It was said that the people of Sindh were more liberal than those of other provinces in terms of education. A speaker said that we should not look at the education system with the lens of politics. He added that the government had to play a vital role in fixing the basic education system so that the quality of education could be improved.

In another session at the festival, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi and Amr Pirzado spoke on various themes related to society and gender. At a session on feminism on the second day of the SLF, academic Amar Sindhu said that even today, many elements disliked discussions on women rights. She lamented that even speeches made on Women’s Day were deliberately misinterpreted.

She called for changing the mindset of society. In a session on nutrition, Dr Shumaila said that balanced diet could help prevent many non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, cancer, etc. She was of the view that awareness about nutritious diet had been there even in old times as people of Mohen-Jo-Daro were also concerned about their diet.

ACP President Ahmed Shah was one of the speakers at a session on the relationship between Sindhi and Urdu. He said the province had always embraced Urdu as one of its great poets, Sachal Sarmast, had also composed verses in the Urdu language. Other speakers at the session were Dr Qasim Bughio and Noorul Huda Shah.